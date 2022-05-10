GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich joined Local 5 and talked about multiple topics ranging from new housing downtown to job opportunities.

Genrich talked about the return of Bird’s e-scooters and e-bikes. Apparently, Green Bay was competitive with some of the bigger cities across the country. It was mentioned that around 43,000 rides happened in Green Bay.

New models will also be making a debut in Green Bay, as Genrich said the new models will prevent people from trying to use the devices for unintended purposes.

New housing will be coming to downtown Green Bay. Bosse’s News Stand has been around 1898 and is known by many in the Green Bay Area.

Its location on Cherry Street could look different in the years ahead. Genrich said that a developer approached the city about adding some housing above Bosse’s.

Five stories and around 57 apartment units are planned to be built above the popular newsstand. Genrich mentioned that this project is expected to add about $13 million of value.

With temperatures increasing, Genrich wanted to remind residents of seasonal job opportunities. Bay Beach, the City’s pools as well as others all have openings. Some of the pools might not be able to open if employees cannot be found.

Genrich stated the jobs have competitive wages as well as bonus programs. Those interested in applying can do so on Green Bay’s website.