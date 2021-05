GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich announced that May 6, 2021, will be known as Andrew Smith Day.

Andrew Smith recently retired as the Green Bay Police Chief. Smith was appointed as Chief of the Green Bay Police Department on Feb. 1, 2016.

Local 5’s Eric Richards recently talked with Chief Smith about his career.

What day is it? It’s May 6, 2021, which is “Andrew Smith Day” in the @CityofGreenBay of course. Thanks for your amazing service at the helm of the @GBPolice. We thank you, Chief, and wish you all the best in your retirement! pic.twitter.com/DNXOUYevL3 — Eric Genrich (@MayorGenrich) May 6, 2021

Jim Runge was appointed as interim police chief.