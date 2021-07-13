Mayor Genrich delivers 2021 Green Bay State of the City Address

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – “Jobs, justice and joy” was the theme of Mayor Eric Genrich’s 2021 State of the City speech that he delivered to attendees at the Green Bay Botanical Gardens and on Facebook Live where he noted the city is continuing to grow with new development.

Genrich said, “Our community is strong economically and continues to grow stronger each day.”

The mayor noted that diversity and inclusion, as well as environmental justice, are important parts of his administration, especially after the last year.

“Justice needs to be at the heart of this conversation and many others in the city,” said Genrich. “This desire to inject justice into our public service is what has always inspired my public service.”

The mayor eventually touched on elections and the controversy surrounding the fall 2020 election.

“Warped and dishonest portrayals of the fall 2020 election continue to live on in conspiratorial corners of our politics,” said Genrich. “But I continue to be immensely proud of what our city and community did during this time.

The third part of the speech highlighted joy through art with a physical art installation and live music at the event.

“This might seem like something a city government shouldn’t be focused on creating but I don’t share that sentiment,” said Genrich. “We absolutely have to focus on the basics but we have no choice but to walk and chew gum at the same time. We have a proud history here of embracing art.”

The speech also paid honor to the indigenous people after the chairman of the Oneida Nation performed a land acknowledgment educating the public about the land they live on before introducing the mayor.

Tehassi Hill, the Chairman of the Oneida Nation, said, “Any opportunity we get to help educate the community at large about the history of you know not just the United States but about the history of the people that were here before the formulation of the united states.”

The mayor also praised the police department for their handling of the shooting at the Oneida Nation Casino Complex and all the tense situations that came out of the last year.

Kevin Warych, Commander of Operations for the Green Bay Police, said, “It shows that the city cares, the mayor cares, and really supports our employees.”

The mayor also presented a few awards to employees and citizens of the year.