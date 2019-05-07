Mayor Genrich excited for his first city council meeting Tuesday night

It's a big night for Mayor Eric Genrich as he gets ready for his first city council meeting. Although he says there's nothing "earth-shattering" on the agenda, it's still something he's excited about.

"It's an important responsibility to serve as the presiding officer for our common council here in Green Bay," Genrich said during his Community Update on Local 5 This Morning. "I think it's important to have a strong council and a strong mayor to lead this city. I'm looking forward to a strong, working relationship there."

Mayor Genrich also said he took a trip to Kansas City last week. He said it was an opportunity to see what other cities across the country are doing right to possibly implement in Green Bay.

"The Green Bay Chamber has a long-term, economic development strategic plan," Genrich said. "The downtown task force is an element of that process, I was lucky enough to be a part of that."

The task force visited Indianapolis last fall, and they are planning one more trip in the near future.

