Mayor Genrich to declare Indigenous Peoples' Day

Local News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich is set to join over 60 other communities nationwide in declaring the second Monday of October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Mayor Genrich will be joined by Chair Tehassi Hill of the Oneida Nation, Rep. Darren Brinegar of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and Gunnar Peters of Menominee Tribal Legislator on Monday as he recognizes the day and reads a proclamation.

On October 18, 23, and 28, the City of Green Bay will light the city’s downtown bridges in the colors of the three nations attending the ceremony.

On Tuesday, Governor Tony Evers signed an executive order declaring the second Monday in October as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in the state.

