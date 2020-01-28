Mayor Hanna appoints 13 professionals for Appleton’s Climate Change Task Force

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Recently, the city council passed a resolution to form a task force to look at the issue of climate change on a local level. Tuesday on Local 5 This Morning during his Community Update, Mayor Tim Hanna said he received over 50 applications from people interested.

“[These are] professional people,” Hanna said. “I have three professors on the task force, some people from utilities and other areas. I was really, really impressed. It said I needed to appoint at least ten, I appointed 13.

“They’ll be looking at things that can be done locally to reduce greenhouse gases. Things that we can educate our citizens on in terms of what they can do. The whole issue of climate change seems to be very quickly rising on people’s radar. I think there’s a lot of frustration in terms of sitting back and waiting for – ‘well, what is the federal government going to do,’ or, ‘what is the state government going to do.’ It starts with us in our own community, so let’s roll our sleeves up and see what we can do.”

Appleton also received a check last week for more than $167,000 for a new biogas boiler, aimed at saving money.

“One of the byproducts of that process is methane gas,” Hanna said. “This is a way to capture that methane gas and use it heat the facilities, so you’re not using natural heat or energy from the outside.”

Hanna added that the city is already seeing a reduction in their energy bill totals.

“We estimate we’ll save the city about $100,000 a year, I’m guessing it’s going to be even more than that,” Hanna said.

