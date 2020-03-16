Mayor Hanna issues state of emergency for Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton Mayor Tim Hanna has proclaimed a State of Emergency, allowing the city to request assistance from Outagamie County and the State of Wisconsin to address the expected arrival of coronavirus in Appleton.

With this proclamation, Appleton’s Emergency Operations Center has opened. Additional city staff and resources will be added to the city’s coronavirus response effort.

According to the City of Appleton, emergency operations plans are in place and will be activated as needed.

There will be some changes to city services and access to city facilities.

