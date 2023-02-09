BLOOMER, Wis. (WFRV) – Lotts-A-Meat reportedly issued a voluntary Class I recall of multiple packaged meats that were sold wholesale and at retail.
The recall includes 13 total products that were sold at multiple locations in northwest Wisconsin. Lotts-A-Meat is located in Bloomer. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is the one who provided the information on the recall.
Below is a list of the recalled products that carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398:
- Honey Ham Stick – No Nitrite or Nitrate added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023
- Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates:
- 8/12/2022
- 12/30/2022
- 1/27/2023
- Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates:
- 8/12/2023
- 1/27/2023
- Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date:
- 1/27/2023
- Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date:
- 1/20/2023
- Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023
- Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/2023
- Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates:
- 1/22/2023
- 1/30/2023
- Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023
- Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/2023
- Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023
- Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/2022
- Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/2022
The products were sold at retail in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn. Officials say that is a Class I recall and was started based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.
The evidence reportedly showed the products included undeclared allergens and were made without the benefit of inspection. There have been no reported illnesses as a result of consuming the listed products.
More information on the recall can be found here.