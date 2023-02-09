BLOOMER, Wis. (WFRV) – Lotts-A-Meat reportedly issued a voluntary Class I recall of multiple packaged meats that were sold wholesale and at retail.

The recall includes 13 total products that were sold at multiple locations in northwest Wisconsin. Lotts-A-Meat is located in Bloomer. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is the one who provided the information on the recall.

Below is a list of the recalled products that carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 398:

Honey Ham Stick – No Nitrite or Nitrate added, 1 lb. vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023

Pork chops, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/2022 12/30/2022 1/27/2023

Pork steaks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 8/12/2023 1/27/2023

Pork roasts, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/27/2023

Sirloin, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging date: 1/20/2023

Teriyaki beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023

Sweet maple bacon flavored snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/30/2023

Beef snack sticks, vacuum-sealed packages with the following packaging dates: 1/22/2023 1/30/2023

Dill with pepper jack cheese snack stick or pickle with pepper jack cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023

Jalapeno and cheese snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages, packaged on 1/22/2023

Garlic beef snack stick, vacuum-sealed packages with packaging dates prior to 2/3/2023

Bacon, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 12/27/2022

Beef snack stick with cheese, vacuum-sealed packages with no mark of inspection, packaged on 7/12/2022

The products were sold at retail in Bloomer, Cadott, Fall Creek and New Auburn. Officials say that is a Class I recall and was started based on evidence collected during a routine inspection by state inspectors.

The evidence reportedly showed the products included undeclared allergens and were made without the benefit of inspection. There have been no reported illnesses as a result of consuming the listed products.

More information on the recall can be found here.