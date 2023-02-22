PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A meat market and retail store in southcentral Wisconsin is issuing a voluntary Class I recall for packaged pasties and pot pies.

Prem Meats, located in Prairie Du Sac, say the affected products carry a mark of inspection with establishment No. 350 and include:

Beet pot pie, 1 lb. individually packaged with package code 90105

Chicken pot pie, 1 lb. individually packaged with package code 90104

Beef pasty, 1 lb. individually packaged with package code 90103

Chicken broccoli pot pie, 1 lb. individually packaged with package code 90133

According to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP), the recall was initiated based on evidence collected during routine inspection activities.

Evidence shows that the products were produced without an approved formula and without the benefit of inspection, officials say.

No illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products but anyone who owns these products is asked to throw them out.

Package codes can be found directly below the barcode on product labels.

No other information was provided.