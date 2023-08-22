LUXEMBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – A popular meat shop that sells products at major retailers in northeast Wisconsin has issued a voluntary recall for several products after a potential Listeria contamination.

Salmon’s Meat Products of Luxemburg has issued a voluntary Class I recall for a variety of ready-to-eat meat products sold at retail stores.

A Class I recall is considered a health hazard by USDA Recall Classifications. There is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or even death.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly individuals, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The following products are being recalled:

Sliced Homestyle Summer Sausage – 16 oz. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– 16 oz. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Cracker-sized Sliced Summer Sausage – 8 oz. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– 8 oz. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Country Smoked Sliced Ham – 2 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– 2 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Country Smoked Ham Steaks – 0.4 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– 0.4 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Country Smoked Shaved Ham – variable packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– variable packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Cooked Ham – 1 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before

– 1 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23 and before Beef Stick Snack Bites – 12 lb. packages – Best used by 11/05/23 and before

– 12 lb. packages – Best used by 11/05/23 and before Smoked Sliced Ribeye – 1 lb. packages – Best used by 09/30/23

The product weights are all approximate and carry the mark of inspection with establishment number 742.

So far, no illnesses have been reported as a result of consuming these products. Anyone with signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

Consumers who have these products can discard them.