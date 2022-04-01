ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Resch Expo Center is scheduled to host MeatFest on June 11 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Produced by Blue Green Events, Meatfest will feature music, food, drinks, and of course, meat!

Organizers say there will be activities for all ages to partake in. From bounce houses to beverage sampling, there is something for everyone.

While enjoying food and drinks, festival-goers can enjoy music too:

Frank Hermans (Elvis) 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Jay Stulo 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Grand Union 4:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Cougars 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are available as of April 1 and cost $10 for adults and $6 for military members, first responders, and youth (13-17). Kids 12 and under are free.

For more information on Meatfest, click here. If you’re a vendor and looking to participate in this event, you can email them here.