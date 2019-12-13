“Meating the Need” to feed the homeless at Freedom House in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) A Green Bay homeless shelter is hoping this holiday season you consider giving the gift of beef. Kris Schuller has more on a special food drive spearheaded by The Cannery Market and Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy.

At The Cannery on Broadway customers order beef each day. Now this restaurant is asking those served to consider making a donation of beef to Freedom House, where the shelter’s freezer is often low on beef.

“Meat is one of those things you need, protein in your diet. But it is very expensive,” said Jessica Diederich, president of Freedom House.

The partnership was formed after a discussion between Diederich and the Cannery’s general manager, who at the time was looking for a project to help the community.

“They have a deficiency on their proteins, we raise our own beef at The Cannery. So it’s kind of right in our wheelhouse,” said General Manager Adrienne Winter.

“Just said what are you short on? What do you need? Where can we help?” Diederich said

So this month The Cannery is holding a “Meating the Need ” beef drive. A three dollar donation gifts a pound of beef. At the end of the month the Cannery and sister company, Pagel’s Ponderosa Dairy will match each pledge.

But we’re not just talking about ground beef. The Cannery is prepared to donate the entire cow.

“You have your ground beef, your rump roast, your primal steaks,” Winter said.

Beef to help feed the homeless taking shelter here at Freedom House.

“I can go to work knowing my child has a meal, I can go to sleep tonight knowing they will be fed,” said a woman staying at Freedom House.

“We’ll be so grateful to be able to continue to feed the families really healthy nutritious. Meals on a daily basis,” Diederich said.

“It’s hard to imagine those struggling, it just sort of breaks your heart,” Winter said.

Winter hopes to be able to match 800 pounds of beef or more. To pledge your support just visit The Cannery Market before the end of the month.