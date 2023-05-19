GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department (GBPD) is advising the public to avoid the Ray Nitschke Memorial Bridge, due to an ‘ongoing mechanical issue.’

A release from the GBPD on Friday, May 19 states that the Main Street Bridge is not open to both vehicle or pedestrian traffic.

It is noted that it is unknown how long it will take to resolve the mechanical issue in order to open the bridge back up to the public.

Suggested alternate routes include Walnut Street (Bart Starr Memorial Bridge), Mason Street (Don Tilleman Bridge), and I-43 (Leo Frigo Memorial Bridge).

