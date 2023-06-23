ALLOUEZ, Wis (WFRV) – The cost of homes is on the rise, Mark Olejniczak has worked as a realtor since the 1980’s and says there’s a shortage of homes on the market.



“It’s based on not having enough inventory residentially, condominiums, etc., there are more buyers than what there are homes to sell,” explained Olejniczak.



In May of 2022, the median price of a home was 275,000 dollars. The cost is now 294,000.



“2 or 3 years ago we are looking at 2.73% fixed interest rates for a third of your money, now with the rising cost of your money, it is up to about 6.4 percent on a third of your money right now, so that means the payments for people have gone up,” stated Olejniczak.



Olejniczak recommends speaking with realtors and bankers you trust before purchasing a home.



“It would be very important to sit down with your favorite banker so you can go to your banker or the credit union and get prequalified that is the number one thing to do so then they could tell you with your down payment and what you qualify for mortgage what price range you’d be in as far as looking for a home,” said Olejniczak.



The Wisconsin Realtors’ Association says the average number of days for a home to remain on the market is 69.