(WFRV) – Medical marijuana may soon be coming to Wisconsin. Republican lawmakers met at the Wrightstown Village Hall to discuss a proposed bill that would make it easier to provide the drug to those who need it most.

The bill would open five state-run dispensaries and establish a medical registry for caregivers and their patients. Patients would not even need a prescription. Anyone suffering from illnesses like cancer, ALS, or other conditions could walk into a dispensary with proof of their condition and receive the drug.

Lawmakers say this is all about making sure people get the help they need safely.

Representative Paul Tittl with the 25th Assembly District says, “This is not about recreational. This is about helping people that are suffering. I talked with people with MS. They’re actually getting the stuff. They’re going to Michigan. They’re going to Illinois, and they’re getting the help that they need, but now we need to give them the help that they need from the state of Wisconsin.”

Medical marijuana could be obtained through multiple forms, including nebulizers, creams, and other medicinal forms, but it would not be smokable.

Republicans also say it was important the state would not profit from the dispensary.

“We want to make sure what we are not profiting off of sick people. We want them to be able to get the medicine as cheaply as possible to be able to use it for their various medical conditions,” Representative Shae Sortwell with the 2nd Assembly District says.

The plan comes after Governor Tony Evers announced on Friday that he would support the Republican’s more limited legalization plan.

Republican lawmakers also say while this bill still has to go through the Assembly and Senate, they are hopeful it will get passed. If it does, Wisconsinites could see the dispensaries up and running by the end of the year.

Democratic Representative Kristina Shelton issued her own statement, saying, “Wisconsinites have sent us legislators to Madison time and time again to pass full, responsible, justice-centered recreational cannabis legislation, and Assembly Republicans continue to ignore them. We could be having a creative discussion about how to keep our tax dollars in our state while opening the doors to a new industry for farmers, producers, and retailers here – but instead, Wisconsin Republicans introduce ‘the most restrictive’ medical program in the country.”

Shelton continued to say, “A majority of Wisconsinites support both recreational and medical cannabis. While this bill could provide relief to some Wisconsinites, legalizing cannabis only for medical purposes ignores long-standing disparities affecting communities of color across our state. We must take steps towards cannabis policy that provides real relief for patients, supports our communities, and expands economic opportunity in our state.”