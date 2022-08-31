CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – A 77-year-old from Campbellsport died after a crash that authorities believe was caused by a medical-related emergency.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, on August 30 around 3:45 p.m., a call came in regarding a two-vehicle crash in Campbellsport. Officials said a pickup truck was driving on Main Street when it hit an unoccupied parked truck.

The driver’s vehicle ended up overturning and coming to a rest on the driver’s side. The driver was the only person in the vehicle and was trapped. The Campbellsport Fire Department was able to remove the driver.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted and he was sent to a local hospital. When he got to the hospital, he was reportedly pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but authorities believe the driver had a medical-related emergency that caused him to crash into the parked vehicle.

The driver was identified as a 77-year-old from Campbellsport.

No additional information was provided.