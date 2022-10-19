ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) — The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley has been around since the 1970s, but it’s now getting some high-tech help when it comes to serving up orders from the kitchen.

Local 5 got a sneak peek at its new bar area on Wednesday and its two newest servers.

“We completed gutted and started everything over, right down to all the plumbing. We cut the floor up, completely started over, wanted a completely different look,” said Ryan Orvis, co-proprietor for The Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley.

The alley is massive at around 60,000 square feet. It recently upgraded the bar with a whole new feel.

“We don’t want to feel like you’re coming to the bowling alley. We want it to feel like you’re coming into the bar for dinner and drinks and hanging out with friends,” said Orvis.

To help speed up the service to those bowling, the alley has enlisted two new robots to make it easier for everyone.

“We primarily use them for food delivery, so they deliver from the kitchen right down to the lanes,” Orvis explained.

The biggest question Orvis has been asked so far, is if the robots will replace people. The simple answer is “no.”

“It helps alleviate our staff members to be able to have more staff interaction, taking orders, fulfilling those side of things. And then the robots can take care of the leg work of getting from one end to the other end,” Orvis said.

But like any technology, it comes with a few hiccups.

“They work pretty well for the most part. There are some days when they’re a little rough, but weekends they are a big star. Everyone loves them and loves to interact with them,” said Orvis.

Ashwaubenon Bowling Alley, located at 2929 Allied St. in Ashwaubenon, is the only place in the state to see them in action.