Meet Wisconsin’s newest village: ‘Plvoer’

PLOVER, Wis. (WFRV) – People driving around Plover may have had to do a double-take when they saw their newly painted water tower.

While none of the residents will have to update their information saying they now live in ‘Plvoer’, it seems like local residents and even the fire department had some laughs over the misspelling.

Plover Fire Department, posted on their Facebook page saying ‘Greetings from the Village Plvo Fire Department!’ (At the time the water tower only had ‘Plvo’ on it)

The blunder happened while the water tower was being repainted. Plover is not the only Wisconsin municipality to have a mishap regarding a water tower, as Sussex had one in 2017.

Plover is in Portage County and roughly an hour and a half west of Green Bay.