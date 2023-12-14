BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – It is a new chapter for radio station WIXX as it says goodbye to the morning show host of 32 years Jim Murphy, and say hello to Chris Carson.

Carson started his career in radio, then took a break for 10 years to work in real estate, and now he is back behind the mic.

About starting the new role Carson says, “There’s a lot of pressure behind it, but it is an absolute honor and something that I’m super proud of. I’m just excited for the future.”

Taking over for Murphy is big shoes to fill, especially with his co-hosts Katie and Nick also leaving, but Carson hopes listeners will welcome him in due time.

“It’s no different than a cup of coffee. If you were to not have that cup of coffee in the morning, it’s going to change and alter things for your day. It’s the same thing with those guys. They were just a part of everybody’s morning and now that they’re not there, I can understand and respect that there’s a big part of their day missing. I’m hoping that at some point I can be the guy that slides in and is able to fill that void,” Carson says.

As an Oshkosh native and Station listener since he was a kid, Carson is excited for his new role.

He says, “I’m looking forward to just being a successful part of everybody’s morning. I want to be able to just slide in and as folks are getting their morning going, having their coffee, getting their kids off to school and ready to go to work, I’m hoping that I can just be a part of their day and we can help send them off.”

While the station is looking for co-hosts, Carson also says they aren’t in a rush because they want the next trio to be there for decades to come. You can hear Carson on the airwaves at 101 WIXX from 5-9am.