CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Food doesn’t just magically appear on our plates.

An event on Saturday aimed to show the community where the food comes from and allow them to meet the farmers who make our food. The event is called ‘Meet Your Local Farmer Day’ put on by the Calumet County Farm Bureau. There were four farms participating in the event, Ledgeview Farms, Lake Breeze Dairy and LaClaire Family Creamery which are all in Malone and Kesler Family Farm in Hilbert.

“We really want people to know our passion for what we do and that’s the whole purpose of being able to come to farms,” said Gloria Regan of Kesler Family Farm.

Kesler Family Farm raises beef cattle, hogs, and chickens and is a multi-generational family operation.

The goal of the ‘Meet Your Local Farmer’ event is to connect the community with where their food comes from and to inspire the next generation of great Wisconsin farmers.

“I think when you can bring kids out to the farm and show them what you do and see them get so excited about seeing a calf or a baby animal, one of our mottoes at Kesler Family Farm is to raise the next generation,” said Regan.