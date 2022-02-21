OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – A close community in Oshkosh has some issues with a new senior housing community construction project that is underway.

“When we bought this property, we really enjoyed the backyard, it was Farmland,” said Steven Peterik. Peterik has been living on the west end of Oshkosh for a few years. He says the project, which is near the halfway point of completion does not allow for much privacy. “We’re going to have brand new neighbors and the roads that they put in here were all put on the outside and the houses are all on the inside,” he said.

At this time, there is no fencing to divide the new development from the older homes. There is also a higher level on the new development, which Peterik says is dangerous because vehicles could leave the roadway and head right into their homes without a barrier of protection. “There should be a fence or a wall to protect us,” he explained.

Ken Arneson, President and CEO of Evergreen Manor, says the concept for Linden Oaks is designed in a Ranch style. “We wanted something that we believe fits well within a residential area, so we came up with these ranch-style homes,” said Arneson.

Betsy Wandtke, has lived in the community for over a decade, her backyard is facing the new development. She said she feels like Evergreen Manor left her and her neighbors out of the project from the start. “From the inception of this, we thought we were going to be a part of it. They asked if there were things they could do to make it better,” she said.

Acknowledging the opposition to certain aspects of the project, Arneson says with any project there could be concerns. “Anytime you’re doing a project, there will be individuals, it could be neighbors, it could be other people, who may have some concerns with it,” he said.

Local 5 reached out to the Oshkosh City Manager Mark Rohloff’s office. Through his administrative assistant, he said, “the project has received all of the necessary permits throughout the construction process.” Residents have scheduled a meeting with city officials on Thursday to discuss their concerns.

“We do not have a problem with Evergreen Manor. We have had family that have lived there. We just want our privacy,” said Wandtke. Local 5 will update this story as it develops.