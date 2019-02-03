Meetings, Protests, And Death Threats After Officer Not Charged In Jonathon Tubby’s Death

The aftermath of the Brown County district attorney’s conclusion that Green Bay police officer Erik O’Brien shot Jonathon Tubby out of self-defense has led to Tubby’s family and supporters rallying together, and the Green Bay Police Department receiving death threats.

On Saturday, Jonathon Tubby’s family and supporters in the Green Bay community spent a few hours talking about their reaction to the officer who shot tubby not being charged with a crime, and how they can move forward.

One of Tubby’s cousins said they discussed how they believe people of color are targeted more by police.

“Personally, justice for me looks like dismantling systems of people of color, anybody really, because police brutality affects Native and African-Americans at higher rates, but it doesn’t just discriminate, it affects all people,” Danielle Karl, one of Jonathon Tubby’s cousins, said.

The Green Bay police chief urged the public to review the videos and the investigative reports that were released by the Wisconsin Department of Justice – Divison of Criminal Investigation.

“I would ask anybody to look at the report, read what the report says,” Chief Andrew Smith said. “Look at the video. Find out and educate yourself on this incident before you make a judgement as to what happened, and before you make a judgement as to what our officers did in there. “

As night fell on Saturday, protestors with Black Lives United gathered outside of the Green Bay police station chanting and holding signs reading “Jail Killer Cops” and “Prison For O’Brien.”

Tubby’s family and Oneida Nation said they do plan to accept the invitation to meet with Chief Smith to talk about the incident.

Tubby’s family currently has a lawsuit pending against the Green Bay police department over their son’s death.