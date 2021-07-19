Meijer Day returns to the NEW Zoo in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV)- The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is thrilled to announce the return of Meijer Day!

Meijer Day is set for Saturday, July 24 and the first 500 guests to attend will receive free entry courtesy of Meijer.

Along with the free admissions for the first 500 guests, Meijer will also be providing special giveaways for guests while supplies last. Now the excitement for Meijer Day doesn’t stop there; the 501st person to arrive at the zoo for Meijer Day will receive a Zoo gift basket, valued at $100, sponsored by the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park.

Zoo Director Neil Anderson can’t express how thrilled the zoo is to be partnering with Meijer. Anderson wants to express his gratitude for the company and its partnership. Saying, “They strongly support our animal conservation initiatives and consistently give back to the Green Bay community.”

While you are at the NEW Zoo don’t forget to check out the Giraffe Feeding Experience, which is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. and 2:15 p.m. to 5 p.m. Or if you are looking for a chance to rest your feet and relax, catch a ride on the Zoo’s train or carousel which run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park’s daily hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. To check out other events that are upcoming or to purchase tickets check out their website.