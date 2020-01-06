Meijer looking to fill 300 positions ahead of Manitowoc Supercenter opening

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Meijer is looking to fill 300 positions ahead of the opening of the Manitowoc store.

The Manitowoc Supercenter, which is expected to open in late spring near the Manitowoc County Expo Center, will be the 12th store in Wisconsin.

Available positions include clerks, cake decorators, customer service, cashiers, receiving, and meat cutters.

Potential candidates are invited to apply online at jobs.meijer.com/stores. Enter “Manitowoc” in the location search field and click search. Hourly candidates can apply by clicking on the positions listed.