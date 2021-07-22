Meijer offers Wis. teachers discount on back-to-school supplies

(WFRV) – After a stressful year of learning for both teachers and students, Meijer is making sure classrooms are stocked and ready to accommodate educators and pupils during the upcoming school year.

Meijer announced teachers are being offered discounts at 257 Midwestern stores located in Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. The discount reportedly includes savings on classroom essentials like paper, pencils, folders and notebooks, office furniture, and kids’ apparel.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” said May Graceffa, Director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

The 15 percent discount, which lasts through the summer, also includes all-purpose cleaners, disinfecting sprays, hand sanitizer, hand tissues, and baby wipes, to help increase sanitization efforts.

Meijer states teachers can get the discount – in the form of a paper coupon – by presenting a current school ID at their local Meijer Customer Service desk. They are also able to take advantage of the coupon repeatedly by obtaining a new one any time they return to Meijer.

“There is already a lot of excitement for getting back to class, so we want to do our part in helping teachers across the Midwest,” Graceffa said. “Returning to school always holds special meaning, but thanks to local teachers this back-to-school season will represent even more as our communities take another step toward normalcy.”