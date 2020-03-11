Meijer recalls mixed nuts sold in Wisconsin, other states due to undeclared tree nut allergen

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Meijer is recalling over 13,000 packages of mixed nuts due to the potential risk of undeclared Brazil nuts, a tree nut allergen. The packages were sold at Meijer superstore locations in Wisconsin, as well as Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky, between Dec. 5, 2019, and March 9, 2020.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Meijer is initiating the voluntary recall because of the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction the mixed nuts may cause to those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to Brazil nuts.

Affected products were sold in 16-ounce packages under the Meijer brand label with the following information printed on the packaging:

  • UPC – 7-1928380863-9 – Fresh from Meijer – Mixed Nuts with Peanuts & Sea Salt – 16 oz.
  • Sell-by dates: 7-16-2020, 9-5-2020, 10-15-2020

Customers who have purchased these mixed nuts should throw them away or return the product to their nearest Meijer store for a full refund. Those with questions regarding this recall should contact Meijer at 800-543-3704, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Meijer says that customers with an allergy or sensitivity to Brazil nuts should not consume the recalled product and those with questions or concerns about their health should contact their physician.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered the product contained Brazil nuts, which is not part of the product formulation or declared on package labeling. Subsequent investigation revealed an incorrect formulation was used to manufacture this product and should not have included the Brazil nuts. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

For more on this recall, visit the FDA’s website.

