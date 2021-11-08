Meijer retailer helping Wisconsinites secure everyone’s favorite Thanksgiving bird

(WFRV)- As families prepare for the upcoming gathering of friends and family for Thanksgiving, many worry about the ever continuous worries of prices and even the supply of turkeys for the holiday.

To help families have one less worry on their list of things to do, Meijer is offering a chance to add a free turkey to their shopping carts.

Wisconsinites across the state can head over to Meijer to pick up a free frozen turkey whenever they spend $100 or more before November 27. Along with this offer, the retailer will have a wide variety of both small and large birds for any occasion. There is a two-bird limit per customer for both fresh and frozen turkeys.

Meijer will have multiple options of turkey for sale including fresh, frozen, organic, and antibiotic-free according to the release. Fresh turkeys cost 99 cents per pound, and their Butterball fresh turkeys are selling at $1.99 per pound.

Don Sanderson, Group Vice President of Foods at Meijer, explains how the company’s top priority is to bring great value to its customers. Saying, “this Thanksgiving will be significant to many of our customers as they return to more ‘normal’ traditions…” Sanderson continues by saying the Meijer’s team wants to help with that return, so it is as easy as possible.

Now if you are hoping to get out of cooking this Thanksgiving, Meijer also has you covered. The retailer will also be providing “premade heat and serve” dinners this year. The “deluxe turkey dinner’ is going for $59.99. Within this dinner special, you will have a 10 to 12 pound prebaked Butterball turkey, home-style stuffing, roasted turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and so much more.

To order the dinners, customers can call the deli at Meijer before Tuesday, November 23.

There are numerous Meijer locations throughout the state, to find a location near you check out their website.