GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Saturday is a big day for the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

Through a partnership with Meijer in Grand Chute, every $10 gift card purchased through the store’s ‘Simply Give’ program goes to the Salvation Army’s food pantry.

On Saturday, there’s a double match day where each $10 gift card purchased becomes a $30 donation to the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities food pantry. Meijer has been doing the ‘Simply Give’ program for about 15 years and each time they pick a new food pantry to donate the funds to.

Salvation Army of the Fox Cities officials said the need for food in the Fox Valley continues to be very high so these donations are especially important to this organization.

“We need food, that’s a human part of living,” said Kristal Knudtson with the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities. “It’s a basic need and that’s our mission to meet people where they’re at with their basic needs.”

“Meijer started out as a grocery store and feeding people is at the heart of what we do,” said Derek Sanderson with Meijer. “We enrich lives in the communities we serve and ‘Simply Give’ is one of the ways we do that.”