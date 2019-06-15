Meijer uses “Simply Give” campaign to donate to local pantries

A regional retailer is helping keep local food pantries stocked and they’re doing it with the help of the community.

For the next week Meijer stores are matching donations made through the “Simply Give” campaign, each day supports a different area organization.

Today’s donations will go to the Salvation Army of the Fox Cities.

Meijer will use all donations received Friday to purchase food gift cards.

Each time a gift card is purchased at a Meijer store, Meijer will not only match the price of that purchase, but then double it.

The Salvation Army can use those gift cards to purchase needed food items for its pantries.

The Fox Cities salvation army serves 60 to 70 families a day so keeping enough food stocked is a priority.

“We are constantly getting somebody who maybe just lost their job, somebody who just decided to get a divorce or get away from a crisis situation and they find themselves not only without a roof over their head, but without food on the table,” says Kristal Knudtson with Fox Cities Salvation Army.

You can donate to the “Simply Give” campaign until June 22nd.

Again, the donations go to keeping local food pantries stocked.

In the last 10 years “Simply Give” has raised nearly $48 million and donated hundreds of thousands of pounds of food.