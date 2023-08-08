FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man who has been with Fond du Lac Fire Rescue for over 18 years has officially been charged with ten counts of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 50-year-old Edgar Ramirez-Tellez was charged with multiple counts of child pornography charges. Ramirez at one point was a member of the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue.

On August 4, Special Agents with the Wisconsin Department of Justice went to the Fond du Lac Fire Station #3 to try to interview Ramirez regarding an online child exploitation investigation. Ramirez told authorities that he saw a couple of inappropriate videos online, according to the complaint.

He also reportedly said that he received inappropriate content on a different online application. It was mentioned that he was in multiple chat groups where pornographic content was shared. Some of this content allegedly depicted underage girls.

The complaint says that Ramirez acknowledged to authorities that he sent messages containing explicit content. Ramirez reportedly said that he was attracted to sexual content depicting children.

Ramirez allegedly admitted that if agents searched his phone they would find sexually explicit content of children as young as 1-2 years old.

He reportedly told authorities that he ‘felt thankful’ that they intervened because otherwise, he may have never stopped looking for inappropriate content involving children.

Multiple images and videos were found on Ramirez’s phone, according to the complaint.

Officials with the Fond du Lac Fire Rescue tell Local 5 that Ramirez is currently on administrative leave and has been with the department for 18 and a half years.

Ramirez is charged with the following:

Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison Possession of Child Pornography Felony

Up to 25 years in prison

Court records show that Ramirez is scheduled to be in court for his initial appearance on August 8.

No additional information was provided.