GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Around 50 owners of classic Chevrolet cars got together on Wednesday morning to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America Packerland Region.

The event was hosted by the car dealership Broadway Chevrolet in Green Bay. Two years of planning preceded Wednesday’s gathering with car owners arriving from around the United States.

“You don’t get to see everybody every month, so every year, we plan one of these, and people like us get together and talk about their cars,” said Kevin Kropp, the Vintage Chevrolet Club of America Packerland Region Director. “They talk about cars, their families, and how we all grew up together as a group traveling around for these shows.”

The gathering is just one part of a multi-day celebration for its club members.