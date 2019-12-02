Members of the St. Norbert Board of Trustees resign

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) — Members of the St. Norbert College Board of Trustees have reportedly stepped down.

Local 5 was informed that four members have resigned and have confirmed three- Miriam Mulva, a notable donor, Mike Van Asten, board chair, and Dan Dickinson.

These resignations come after unrest caused by the resignation of President Brian Bruess in early November.

After student protests and numerous meetings of faculty and the board, President Bruess announced he and the board had come to an agreement on a multi-year contract extension.

Local 5 reached out to Mike Counter, Director of Media Relations with St. Norbert. He released the following statement:

“We confirm the resignation of four trustees. These were not unexpected. We are grateful for their support and service on the Board of Trustees. Due to College policy, we will not release their names.“

Local 5 has reached out to officials connected to the board to confirm the resignations. We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

Editor’s Note: An author of this story is a student at St. Norbert College.