Memorial bike ride honors construction worker killed in September

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Saturday was a somber, yet memorable day for some area bikers.

A memorial ride and fundraiser was held at Terry’s Wall Street Pub located at 3361 Main St. in Green Bay.

The bikers met at the bar around 12 p.m. and then went on the ride around 1 p.m. They stopped at several bars including Flipper’s Cove in Greenleaf and the Lucky Lady in Maribel.

The funds raised will be used to cover Eric Anderson’s funeral costs. Eric was killed in a two-vehicle crash in September while working along County Highway G in Brown County.

Eric’s sister, Kathleen Babiash, says the ride highlighted what Eric loved most.

“This is what Eric loved to do,” Babiash said. “These are his people and who he loved to be with. This is his family and this is his bike. We are here to honor him, all of us, to let him know that he’ll never be forgotten.”

Other friends and family say they hope Eric’s death will send a message to drivers. The message being for drivers to slow down and watch for construction workers on the road.