Memorial Day ceremonies held throughout Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV)- In honor of the brave men and women who served our country, and gave the ultimate sacrifice, Local Five is highlighting the multiple moments of remembrance across Northeast Wisconsin in honor of Memorial Day.

In Green Bay, the United Patriotic Society of Green Bay held a ceremony at Admiral Flatley Park. It included a wreath-laying ceremony to honor the brave soldiers of our country.

For the city of De Pere, the De Pere Kiwanis hosted the remembrance ceremony at Voyageur Park. The group wanted the city’s community to remember the many lives lost in service to our country. The program featured multiple elements, such as music and performances, that carried one singular message; honoring the fallen.

Appleton’s Moment of Remembrance featured live and recorded parts. Appleton’s Mayor Jake Woodford presented a message to the community, the Gettysburg Address was read, and a rifle salute from the Appleton American Legion Post 38 honor guard was performed. You can see the entire Appleton Moment of Remembrance ceremony, right here on our website.

The people of Ashwaubenon gathered with the local V.F.W. Club to honor the veterans who died in the line of active duty. The ceremony was held at Veteran’s Memorial Park, drawing in a crowd to remember those who are no longer with us.

Wisconsin’s Governor, Tony Evers, was in Kings today to pay his own tributes to our fallen troops. Evers, along with other state officials, attended a wreath-laying ceremony. There, he paid homage to the members of the armed forces for defending our country. The Governor spoke at the ceremony, reminding everyone of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country, and the importance of today.

And one of the most frequent sounds heard during Memorial Day ceremonies, is the iconic “TAPS” performance.

A united effort sweeping across the country is TAPS Across America, a way of raising the spirit of Memorial Day. Buglers across the U.S. joined in raising their horns for their fallen soldiers. Local Five Connie Fellman even joined in from her dock up North.

Local Five wants to say thank you to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty, and to their families as well.