WISCONSIN, (WFRV) – Many communities in northeast Wisconsin are celebrating Memorial Day with multiple activities throughout the holiday weekend.

Originally called Decoration Day, the federally celebrated holiday is a time to remember everyone who has died in service of the United States of America. The day is usually honored on the last Monday of May.

Events in alphabetical order by county

All events are subject to change.

Brown County

Allouez – May 30

Memorial Day Observance

The ceremony is scheduled to be held at Heritage Hill State Park (2640 S. Webster Ave.), starting at 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. with the park open for guests until 4:00 p.m. A link to a Facebook event can be found here.

Green Bay – May 30

Memorial Day Remembrance ceremony and Veteran’s Service

The ceremony and service will be held at Fort Howard Memorial Park (1350 N. Military Ave.) at 11:00 a.m. Organizers say the program will be in the cemetery across from the Veteran’s Field of Honor. A Facebook event can be found through this link.

Green Lake County

Green Lake – May 29

Pancake breakfast

American Legion Post 306 is having its annual Memorial Day Pancake Breakfast from 7:00 – 11:00 a.m. (518 Water St). Ticket prices: $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 5 to 10, and kids under 5 are free. To view the event, click here.

Marquette – May 28

Brat fry

The Marquette Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a brat fry at 151 W. Front St. The event is scheduled to go from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Facebook event can be found here.

Outagamie County

Appleton – May 28

‘Silent’ Veterans Memorial Ceremony

The Fox Valley Veterans Council (FVVC) is holding the ceremony outside the Outagamie Veteran’s Memorial Building (410 S. Walnut St.) at 10:00 a.m.

Appleton – May 29

Cemetery Veteran Salute Tour

The Scarlet Guard American Legion Color Guard is the main host of the event, which is scheduled to take place at five different cemeteries.

12:00 p.m. – Riverside Cemetery (714 N. Owaissa St.)

– Riverside Cemetery (714 N. Owaissa St.) 12:15 p.m. – The American Legion plot (located within Riverside Cemetery at the inside entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery)

– The American Legion plot (located within Riverside Cemetery at the inside entrance of St. Joseph Cemetery) 12:45 p.m. – Moses Montefiore Cemetery (E. Woodland Ave.)

– Moses Montefiore Cemetery (E. Woodland Ave.) 1:15 p.m. – Highland Memorial Park (3131 N. Richmond St.)

– Highland Memorial Park (3131 N. Richmond St.) 2:00 p.m. – St. Mary Cemetery (2121 W. Prospect Ave.)

Appleton – May 30

Memorial Day Parade and “Moment of Remembrance” Ceremony

Organizers say the parade is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. on Memorial Day. The route will start at the corner of College Ave. and Appleton St., head east on College Ave. to Meade St., north on Meade St. to Pacific St., and east on Pacific St. ending at the corner of Pacific St. and Owaissa St.

The ceremony is scheduled to happen right after the parade ends in Appleton’s historic Riverside Cemetery, at the George D. Eggleston, G.A.R. monument – 714 North Owaissa St. A Facebook event can be found here.

Sheboygan County

Sheboygan – May 30

Parade, ceremony, and brat fry

The parade is scheduled to start in downtown Sheboygan at 9:00 am. Organizers say the ceremony will begin after the parade at Fountain Park and the brat fry will start after the ceremony at the same location. For the Facebook event, click here.

Winnebago County

Oshkosh – May 30

“Reading of the Names,” Riverfront ceremony, and procession

“Reading of the Names” is scheduled to take place at the South Park Memorial around 7:00 a.m. Organizers say the Riverfront ceremony will happen an hour later at 8:00 a.m. behind the Oshkosh Convention Center by the Main Street bridge alongside the Fox River. The process is scheduled to begin after the ceremony ends.

Winneconne – May 30

Processional, Memorial Day Program, and Memorial Ceremony

The processional is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. at Meadow Ln & 7th Ave. and the Memorial Day Program at the Winneconne Elementary gym will start around 10:30 a.m.

Organizers say the ceremony will be held at the Winneconne Cemetery around 11:30 a.m. and will likely last 15 minutes. For more information, click here.