APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-The Appleton Memorial Day parade is back after organizers had to make major modifications the last two years because of COVID-19.

Among those in the parade was the family of Matthew Hermanson who was killed in action in 2011 while serving in Afghanistan, new marine corp recruits, and an Outagamie County Veteran’s Wall of Honor which was a trailer with the names of the nearly 700 Outagamie County veterans that passed away while serving inscribed on it.

Thousands of people lined the parade route.

“I like honoring the veterans especially my grandpa who fought in the Korean War so it’s a chance to honor him,” said Autumn Bazeley who was at the parade with her family.



After the parade, organizers, veterans, and others gathered at Riverside Cemetery in Appleton for a ceremony. It included patriotic songs and speeches, a gun salute, and local high school students placing flower petals on the graves of fallen veterans buried in one portion of the cemetery as bagpipes played.

It has become a tradition for top-achieving high school students in the area to participate in the ceremony. In addition to placing flower petals on graves, students laid down a wreath, and also recited poems and speeches.

“To honor all those who have paid in life and blood, for the mother’s who will never see them again, for the father’s who wept in private,” said Bob Johnson with the American Legion 38 post.

Carl Abendroth is one of many veterans who attended the ceremony. He said he had been in the military for over 40 years and had been deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom.



“Nobody would be honored more than when they give up their lives to their friends,” said Abendroth when asked about the importance of Memorial Day.

He and other veterans hope the true meaning of Memorial Day never gets forgotten.

American Legion Post No. 38 also hosted a short ceremony at their plot of graves at Riverside Cemetery after the larger memorial service.

Memorial Day was first observed in 1868 to honor fallen Civil War soldiers. It was originally called Decoration Day because a big part of the day was decorating veterans’ graves with flowers, wreaths, and flags.

In 1873, New York became the first state to observe Memorial Day as an official holiday.

It became an official federal holiday in 1971.