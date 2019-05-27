Memorial Day parades and services in Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) -- People across the country will be honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day, including those in Northeast Wisconsin.
Below are some parades, ceremonies and other events happening in the local area this Monday.
- The Reading of Names will take place at 7 a.m. at the Memorial section of South Park in Oshkosh. The event is hosted by a local Chapter of the Disabled American Veterans, who will read off names of fallen veterans from World Wars I and II, as well as the wars in Korea and Vietnam.
- In Appleton, the city is hosting its annual Memorial Day Parade starting at 10 a.m. at the corner of College Avenue and Appleton Street. The parade will end at the entrance to the Riverside Cemetery, where the city's Memorial Day Ceremony will commence. Click here for more information.
- The Kiwanis Memorial Day Parade in De Pere begins at 10 a.m. at the West De Pere High School to Voyageur Park. Then at around 12:30 p.m., Celebrate De Pere will host a Memorial Day Veteran's Salute.
- In Green Bay, Nicolet Memorial Gardens is holding their annual Memorial Day event at 11 a.m. The ceremony will feature music, guest speakers, and a rifle salute.
- Also in Green Bay, Fort Howard Memorial Park is holding its Memorial Day Remembrance Ceremony and Veteran's Service at 11 a.m. Former Local 5 Sports Broadcaster John Maino is this year's keynote speaker. 50/50 raffle tickets will also be sold, which will benefit the Old Glory Honor Flight.
- The City of Manitowoc's Annual Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony begins at 9 a.m. at South 8th and Washington Streets and continues to the Veterans Memorial for the Memorial Day Ceremony.
- The Neenah-Menasha Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. in Downtown Menasha before ending in Downtown Neenah.
- The Omro Memorial Day Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Miller Park, which will be followed by a ceremony at the Omro Veterans Memorial at Scott Park at 9:30 a.m.
- In Kewaunee, a Memorial Day service will be held at the Atrium Post Acute Care of Kewaunee at 9:45 a.m. Following the service, a parade will begin at the Kewaunee High School at 10:15 a.m. and end at the Kewaunee County Courthouse. Then at 11:00 a.m., a ceremony will be held honoring all veterans buried in Kewaunee’s Riverview and Holy Rosary Cemeteries, as well as all current and former Kewaunee resident veterans who have passed away since Memorial Day 2018.
