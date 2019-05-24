Memorial Day Weekend travel expected to increase Friday and Monday

WISCONSIN (WFRV) WisDOT is expecting an increase in drivers on the road this weekend as people head to their Memorial Day destinations.

They say that peak travel times are expected to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday. Construction in most highway work zones will stop by noon on Friday, and will not resume until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

As always, be sure to use caution on the roadways, buckle up, avoid being distracted - and have a fun and safe holiday weekend!