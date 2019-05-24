Local News

Memorial Day Weekend travel expected to increase Friday and Monday

WisDOT says peak travel times on those days will be between noon and 8 p.m.

By:

Posted: May 24, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

WISCONSIN (WFRV) WisDOT is expecting an increase in drivers on the road this weekend as people head to their Memorial Day destinations.

They say that peak travel times are expected to occur between noon and 8 p.m. on Friday and Monday. Construction in most highway work zones will stop by noon on Friday, and will not resume until 6 a.m. on Tuesday. 

As always, be sure to use caution on the roadways, buckle up, avoid being distracted - and have a fun and safe holiday weekend!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected