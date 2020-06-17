LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Memorial Drive in Sturgeon Bay flooded, residents asked to lower speed when traveling

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Residents driving on Memorial Drive in the City of Sturgeon Bay are being asked to reduce their speed due to roadway flooding.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department announced on their Facebook page that the 1300 block of Memorial Drive is currently flooded.

Officials say they have received several complaints of motorists speeding and/or not reducing speed while driving through the water on the road creating a wake and other environmental factors.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department said, “We are asking the public to reduce speed while driving on Memorial Drive. It is likely the roadway will be flooded for some time. Please take the time to slow down if you are driving through.”

