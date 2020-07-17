Memorial ride and fundraiser planned for Jayden Kaufman

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) It’s a heartbreaking story we reported on just a few days ago.

Five-year-old Jayden Kaufman was killed in a car accident and the community plans to not only help his family but honor Jayden’s favorite hobby.

Randi Smet, Jayden’s mother says she feels broken and that she lost her best friend.

On July 14th, Jayden Kaufman was fatally struck near the boat launch area of Lakeside Park and now the community is come together to help the family out.

A fundraiser and memorial ride is planned to not only help Jayden’s family financially but honor Jayden’s love of cars.

The memorial ride — Jammin’ for Jayden –is Saturday, July 18th – 1pm at Lakeside Park. If you have any questions please contact the grandfather of Jayden, Anthony Scott Mathers on Facebook

He can provide you with more information. If you or you can have someone come out, it will be a blessing to the family.

The family also started a GoFundMe page for Jayden.