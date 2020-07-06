Memorial ride held for Johnathon Tubby

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Family and friends held a memorial ride on Sunday for Johnathon Tubby.

The group invited the community to come out and remember the life of Tubby, who was shot and killed by Green Bay Police in 2018. Charges were not filed against the officer involved.

Organizers of the ride tell WFRV Local 5 that they don’t want Tubby to be forgotten amid all the protest activity following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

“In this climate where so much emphasis and focus on injustice, we want to make sure that Johnathon Tubby – who is Native American – is also not forgotten,” Tory Lewe of Justice Wisconsin says.

The group adds that they want their voices heard to create change in the community.

