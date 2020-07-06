GREEN BAY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Brown County

Memorial ride held for Johnathon Tubby

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ONEIDA NATION, Wis. (WFRV) – Family and friends held a memorial ride on Sunday for Johnathon Tubby.

The group invited the community to come out and remember the life of Tubby, who was shot and killed by Green Bay Police in 2018. Charges were not filed against the officer involved.

Organizers of the ride tell WFRV Local 5 that they don’t want Tubby to be forgotten amid all the protest activity following the in-custody death of George Floyd.

“In this climate where so much emphasis and focus on injustice, we want to make sure that Johnathon Tubby – who is Native American – is also not forgotten,” Tory Lewe of Justice Wisconsin says.

The group adds that they want their voices heard to create change in the community.

Latest Stories

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News | Local Sports
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah get first win, Dock Spiders fall late in Friday action"

Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' unique relationship with St. Norbert College to take one-year hiatus"

Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start

Thumbnail for the video titled "Booyah drop opener, Dock Spiders win in Northwoods start"

Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love arrives in Green Bay"

Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love squat strength workout (WFRV Sports)"

Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jordan Love Box Jumps (WFRV Sports)"