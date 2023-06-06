OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – After unexpectedly losing K9 Lando to an illness, the Oshkosh Police Department is planning a memorial service that will be open to the public.

According to a release, the service will be held on Friday, June 9, at 10:00 a.m. at the Leach Amphitheater (303 Ceape Avenue) in the City of Oshkosh. Doors will open at 9:00 a.m.

Officers say that K9 Lando became unexpectedly ill, and it was discovered that he had an autoimmune disease, Myasthenia Gravis. Medical staff tried to treat this illness, but Lando was not responding to the treatments and ultimately had to be euthanized.

“The Oshkosh Police Department is saddened by the passing of Oshkosh Police K9 Lando,” said the department in a statement.

K9 Lando was born on July 26, 2016, and was acquired by the Oshkosh Police Department in March 2018 from K9 Services located in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was assigned to Officer Fettig (2018-2020) and Officer Martinez (2020-2023).

Public parking will be available in the parking lot located to the west of the Leach Amphitheater.