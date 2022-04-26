ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – May 1 will mark 365 days since the fatal shooting at the Oneida Casino, and a memorial service is planned to help those heal from the incident.

According to officials, a memorial service of healing will be held at 8 a.m. on May 1. The event will be in front of the Radisson in the lawn area at the memorial bench.

Oneida spiritual leader Art Skenandore will be participating in the service.

“An anniversary like this can be difficult for many people as they think about what happened and remember those lost or injured that day,” said Steve Ninham, Radisson Hotel & Casino general manager.

Counselors at the Oneida Behavioral Health mentioned that it is normal for people to experience emotions as the anniversary nears.

“This was such a tragic event for everyone in our community and we know that a lot of pain still exists,” said Mari Kriescher, Oneida Behavioral Health director.

Three people died, including the gunman, after an ex-employee opened fire at the Duck Creek Kitchen and Bar.