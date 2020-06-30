Memorial set up for victims of the fatal Lombardi Ave. crash

Green Bay, Wis. (WFRV) — A memorial has been set up at the crash site of Sunday’s fatal Lombardi Ave. accident.

As a result of the crash, a woman with two passengers was hit while turning into the Kwik Trip.

All three died from the impact of that accident.

Community members gathered Monday night near the memorial to give their condolences to the friends and family of the victims.

One of the victim’s friends said the community will mourn this loss for quite some time:

“He was always there for me as role model, as a teammate, as a star. Sad to see them go, it was too early.” -Gonzalo Huete, Friend of one of the victims

The names of the victim’s involved in the crash have not yet been released but Huete says the whole soccer community is saddened by the loss.