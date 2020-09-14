Memorial walk raising awareness about addiction held in Appleton

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A memorial walk dedicated to raising awareness about addiction was held at City Park in Appleton.
Organizers of the event say September is National Recovery Month.
It’s a time to celebrate the lives of those who’ve sucessfully recovered from addiction and remember loved ones who’ve lost that battle.
The Megan Kelley Foundation provides education and resources to help curb the national opioid and heroin epidemic.
