Memorial walk raising awareness about addiction held in Appleton

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- East Town Mall in Green Bay is for sale again, with an asking price of just $1.9 million. The struggling property is valued at $3.4 million as it stands now, with just three retail stores left in the 14.8-acre shopping plaza. Alderman Brian Johnson has a proposal for the property that he says could solve some serious issues for the community.

Johnson, who is Alderman for District 9, thinks that the city of Green Bay should purchase the property from Lexington Realty International and Case Equity Partners. "This is one of the sites that we've been looking at over the course of the last two years, for possible public infrastructure improvements to address some flooding so, when it became listed, it was an ideal time for us to take a look at it,"said Johnson. In the proposal, two large water tanks would be installed underground at the property and work as a catch basin for storm runoff. The exact cost of that portion of the proposed project in not known.