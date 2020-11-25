Menasha animal shelter creates Valentine’s fundraiser, name a cockroach after your ex

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day coming up, the North-East Wisconsin animal shelter has come up with a great “bah-humBUG” solution for those who seek retribution.

Do you have an ex that is contemptible, loathsome, or insignificant? Is your ex a dirty rat? Do you know someone that just bugs you?

If these questions pique your interest, the J&R Aquatic Animal Rescue believes they have the perfect solution for you. Name a cockroach after your former lover!

Shelter staff says their event has two tiers. For $5, the shelter will name a cockroach after your ex and they will feed it to an animal at their “Achy Breaky Bugs” event on Valentine’s Day.

On the other hand, if you pay more than $20, the staff says you can name a frozen rodent and they will feed it to a reptile or amphibian instead.

You don’t even need to go there to watch. The animal rescue says they will stream the feeding on Facebook Live Valentine’s Day at 5 p.m. CST.

If you want proof, the shelter will even send you a personalized picture to share on social media. If you are feeling brave enough, they encourage you to post it and tag the unlucky someone, using the hashtag #achybreakybugs.

“This is such a fun way to raise a little money to take care of these animals. We are pretty much the only organization around that deals with these kind of animals and the demand for a safe place to surrender exotic pets is very high,” says John Moyles director of JRAAR.

The shelter says the deadline to submit your ex-turned-pest order is February 13 at 5 p.m. (6 p.m. ET) on their Facebook store.

The money received from this event will go toward caring for the animals at the shelter, says the staff.