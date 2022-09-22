HARRISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 60-year-old bicyclist has died after being hit by a vehicle in the Village of Harrison Thursday morning.

According to the Calumet County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on Sept. 22 around 7:00 a.m. Deputies say the bicyclist, a 60-year-old man from Menasha, had died by the time they arrived.

They report the crash happened on Old Highway Rd near Lakeview Ct. in the Village of Harrison.

Investigators say the crash happened when a vehicle hit the bicycle from behind. “It’s believed the brightness of the sun was a contributing factor,” stated the release.

The driver of the vehicle was a 16-year-old girl from Kaukauna and deputies say she is cooperating with the investigation.

The names of everyone involved are being withheld until family members are notified.