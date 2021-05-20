Menasha bilingual vaccine clinic offers $10 gift card to those vaccinated

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha community partnerships are creating a free bilingual COVID-19 clinic on Saturday to offer accessible and barrier-free vaccinations.

According to a release, the clinic will be held at Maplewood Middle School on May 22 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. and again from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Organizers say the pop-up clinic is allowing walk-ins and IDs/health insurance are not required. Throughout the day, staff say they will be vaccinating people with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Clinic staff says everyone who receives their vaccination during this pop-up clinic will receive a $10 gift card to use at one of these three area businesses: Chicken Grill Mexican Restaurant, Quinto Sol Markets or Lindo Michoacan Restaurant, and Mini Market.

Those interested are asked to register by calling 920-249-5169.