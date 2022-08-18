MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”

Another component that is delayed provides lighting for motorists traveling through the new roundabout intersections on either side of the bridge.

WisDOT reports the bridge components, which include bearings and couplings that help the lowering and raising of the bridge span, are scheduled for delivery in August. Officials said the installation will begin in September.

The following are the old scheduled and the extended versions:

Main St. and Ahnaip St. roundabouts will open by late September 2022. The original date was the end of August 2022.

Racine St. Bridge will open to vehicle traffic in mid-December 2022. The original time was in September 2022.

Minor work will remain in Spring 2023 for balancing the lift span.

Officials also gave an update about the roundabouts construction. They said it is mostly complete at the Main and Ahnaip Street roundabouts. “However, material supply issues are impacting installation of overhead street lighting.”

The lighting is scheduled to be installed in late September.