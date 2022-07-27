MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Menasha’s Health Department has confirmed its first case of monkeypox from a resident in the community.

According to a release, on July 25, a case of orthopoxvirus, presumed to be monkeypox, was identified in the City of Menasha. Officials say the patient is currently isolated and the Menasha Health Department is working alongside the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to identify and notify close contacts.

The current risk of getting monkeypox remains very low for the general public. “We want residents to know that the risk of monkeypox spreading widely throughout the community is very low. This disease does not spread easily from person to person,” said Kristine Hutter, Menasha Public Health Officer/Director. “However, because anyone can get and spread monkeypox, all residents should be aware of the symptoms. Anyone who develops a new or unexplained rash should contact a doctor as soon as possible.”

As of July 26, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 3,591 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States.

On Tuesday, the City of Appleton confirmed its third case and now with Menasha confirming its first, the state’s total rises to 13.

